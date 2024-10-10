Airsoft pyrotechnic device explodes in Lviv in the yard of a house

At 20:06 tonight, grenade explosions were heard in the courtyard of an apartment building on Polyova Street in Lviv. The National Police of the Lviv region confirmed that a pyrotechnic device designed for airsoft exploded. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. Law enforcement officers have already launched an investigation and are identifying the person involved in the bombing.

The police urge citizens to be careful and cautious with pyrotechnics and to report any suspicious situations.