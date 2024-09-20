Air pollution in Kyiv: the Ministry of Environment told about the causes and what to do

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104230 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109855 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177587 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143246 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146393 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187375 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112183 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177346 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 80343 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 39218 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 87447 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 57228 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 48546 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177587 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187375 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204598 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193375 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144806 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144501 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149000 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140247 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156948 views
Air pollution in Kyiv: the Ministry of Environment told about the causes and what to do

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12560 views

The air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated due to forest fires in the Kyiv region and seasonal temperature changes. The Ministry of Environment recommends closing windows, minimizing time outside and drinking more water.

The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality in the capital is forest fires in the Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky, and Fenevytsky forestries of Kyiv region, as well as seasonal temperature changes. This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Environment on Friday. The ministry urged, in particular, to drink more water and turn on air purifiers to the maximum, UNN reports

A temporary deterioration in air quality is being recorded in Kyiv. The likely reason for this is forest fires in the Kyiv region and seasonal temperature changes.  According to the State Enterprise “Forests of Ukraine”, localization and elimination of fires in Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky and Fenevytsky forestries in Kyiv region continues

- , the Ministry of Environment said in a statement on Facebook.

You can't see the other side of the capital: what Kyiv looks like when it's covered in smoke from ecosystem fires20.09.24, 09:53 • 12366 views

The agency said that in most cases, forest fires are caused by careless handling of fire: abandoned cigarette butts or matches, making fires and using them carelessly, working in forest areas (garbage disposal, construction), and burning grass on forest edges.

In addition, every year in the fall, there is an increase in air pollution, as temperature differences between day and night cause temperature inversions, which in turn cause the accumulation of harmful substances in the surface air layer, the Ministry of Environment added.

Warm air and humidity lead to fog, and harmful substances from various emission sources are hardly dissipated.

The Ministry of Environment recommends improving the situation and protecting health:

  • close the windows;
  • minimize time spent outside;
  • drink more water;
  • If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

The state of the air and radiation background can be monitored in real time on the web resource of the Ministry of Environment “Eco threat”. 

Kyiv topped the world ranking of air pollution - IQAir20.09.24, 09:38 • 11963 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

