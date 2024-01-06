After recovery and weather conditions stabilization: Syniehubov says when Russia can resume its intentions to attack in Kupyansk region

Currently, the offensive of Russian troops is slowing down in the Kupyansk direction, but after the recovery, after the weather conditions stabilize, the enemy may resume active offensive actions there, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the situation in the Kupyansk sector has not changed over the last day. According to him, the enemy is advancing in this area and conducting active assault operations. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy assault attacks over the last day alone.

The enemy's offensive (in the Kupyansk sector - ed.) has slowed down a bit. This is due to the fact that our Armed Forces inflict a fairly large defeat on them, and they have to retreat and recover their losses. This offensive is ongoing and in waves - said the head of the RMA.

He emphasized that after the weather conditions are restored and stabilized, the enemy may resume active offensive actions against the village of Sinkivka and Kupiansk district.

Now we really expect that after the recovery, after the weather conditions stabilize, the enemy will resume its intentions to attack the village of Sinkivka, Kupyansk district and so on in order to create conditions for a possible blockade of the city of Kupyansk itself - Syniehubov said.

"However, so far his efforts, which have been going on for more than 6 months, have not brought any result for the Russians. We have not allowed any loss of territory. Indeed, the "gray zone" has slightly increased, but this is objective data, as the foothold for active hostilities has expanded. There are no grounds to talk about any global assault operations," added Syniehubov.

Addendum

Syniehubov noted that the authorities are working around the clock to build fortifications in the region. Despite the weather conditions. There are two main areas - Kupyansk and Lyman.

In addition, he emphasized that Kharkiv region continues to prepare for possible blackouts due to shelling by the Russian army.

About 1,000 "invincibility points" have been deployed in Kharkiv and the region.

"We are holding all the necessary meetings to coordinate all our forces to ensure that everything works in full readiness to respond to the challenges we may face in connection with Russian shelling of our energy system. It is currently working stably," the head of the UGA summarized.

Recall

Recently, The Telegraph reported, citing its own sources, that Ukraine is probably preparing to resume a Russian offensive near Kharkiv. "The possible start date is January 15," the article said.

ISW reported on the potential intensification of Russian efforts to capture Kupyansk.

Sinehubov statedthat there is no accumulation of enemy troops near Kharkiv region, which indicates that the enemy is not currently preparing for a second offensive in this direction. However, the situation can change at any time.

