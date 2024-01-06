After recovery and weather conditions stabilization: Syniehubov says when Russia can resume its intentions to attack in Kupyansk region

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 32572 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105672 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134054 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133488 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173952 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170759 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279215 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178111 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167092 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44490 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101193 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100784 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102712 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60225 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 32572 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279215 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247308 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257878 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24615 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134054 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105225 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105263 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121463 views
Actual
After recovery and weather conditions stabilization: Syniehubov says when Russia can resume its intentions to attack in Kupyansk region

After recovery and weather conditions stabilization: Syniehubov says when Russia can resume its intentions to attack in Kupyansk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35475 views

The Russian offensive in the Kupyansk sector has slowed down, but may intensify as soon as the weather improves, Syniehubov said.

Currently, the offensive of Russian troops is slowing down in the Kupyansk direction, but after the recovery, after the weather conditions stabilize, the enemy may resume active offensive actions there, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the situation in the Kupyansk sector has not changed over the last day. According to him, the enemy is advancing in this area and conducting active assault operations. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy assault attacks over the last day alone.

The enemy's offensive (in the Kupyansk sector - ed.) has slowed down a bit. This is due to the fact that our Armed Forces inflict a fairly large defeat on them, and they have to retreat and recover their losses. This offensive is ongoing and in waves

- said the head of the RMA.

He emphasized that after the weather conditions are restored and stabilized, the enemy may resume active offensive actions against the village of Sinkivka and Kupiansk district.

Now we really expect that after the recovery, after the weather conditions stabilize, the enemy will resume its intentions to attack the village of Sinkivka, Kupyansk district and so on in order to create conditions for a possible blockade of the city of Kupyansk itself

- Syniehubov said.

"However, so far his efforts, which have been going on for more than 6 months, have not brought any result for the Russians. We have not allowed any loss of territory. Indeed, the "gray zone" has slightly increased, but this is objective data, as the foothold for active hostilities has expanded. There are no grounds to talk about any global assault operations," added Syniehubov.

Addendum

Syniehubov noted that the authorities are working around the clock to build fortifications in the region. Despite the weather conditions. There are two main areas - Kupyansk and Lyman.

In addition, he emphasized that Kharkiv region continues to prepare for possible blackouts due to shelling by the Russian army.

About 1,000 "invincibility points" have been deployed in Kharkiv and the region.

"We are holding all the necessary meetings to coordinate all our forces to ensure that everything works in full readiness to respond to the challenges we may face in connection with Russian shelling of our energy system. It is currently working stably," the head of the UGA summarized.

Recall

Recently, The Telegraph reported, citing its own sources, that Ukraine is probably preparing to resume a Russian offensive near Kharkiv. "The possible start date is January 15," the article said.

ISW reported on the potential intensification of Russian efforts to capture Kupyansk.

Sinehubov statedthat there is no accumulation of enemy troops near Kharkiv region, which indicates that the enemy is not currently preparing for a second offensive in this direction. However, the situation can change at any time.

Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesperson denies The Telegraph's information about a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region05.01.24, 14:32 • 23437 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising