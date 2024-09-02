After more than two weeks, Russia announces “elimination of open burning” at an oil depot in Rostov region
The oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russia, is reported to be out of the open after a drone attack. The fire lasted for more than two weeks, and there is no official confirmation of its complete extinguishment.
At the oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian media report that "open burning has been eliminated," UNN writes.
Details
In Proletarsk, Rostov region of Russia, where an oil depot had been burning for more than two weeks after a drone attack, "open burning has been eliminated," state-run Russian media report, citing operational services.
The authorities have not yet officially announced that the fire has been extinguished.
Addendum
The oil depot in Proletarsk caught fire early in the morning on August 18. According to the governor of Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, the fire was caused by the wreckage of downed drones that fell on the diesel fuel storage facility.
The administration of the Proletarsky district reported that the area of the fire was 10 thousand square meters.