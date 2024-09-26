Acute reaction to stress and glass injuries: the number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to four

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to four - two people suffered an acute stress reaction, and two more were injured by glass. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"As of this moment, emergency medics have treated four victims, two of whom suffered an acute stress reaction.

Two more women were injured by glass, one of them was hospitalized," said Syniehubov.

Earlier UNN reported that Russian occupants struck a private residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a KAB.