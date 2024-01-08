Accident involving fifty cars in rf: accident on the M-11 highway

In Russia, two dozen more cars joined the accident on the M-11 highway. According to the state on the evening of January 8, 16 people, including 5 children, were injured in a large-scale accident in the Novgorod region, according to revised data. Four more died, including a child. This is written by rossmi referring to the data of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, reports UNN.

Details

The number of cars involved in an accident on the highway M-11 "Neva" increased to 50.

According to media reports, the traffic jam on the highway is 30 kilometers. The traffic towards Moscow has been blocked. However, it is still possible to get to the capital of the terrorist country via the M-10 highway.

It is reported that 15 units of equipment and 45 specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the scene.

On the fact of a mass accident on the highway M-11 in the Novgorod region initiated a criminal case under the article on the provision of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of life or health, reports the SUSK. In particular, investigators will check how snow removal on the highway was carried out.

The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

Recall

Earlier reported that more than 30 cars collided on the highway M-11 "Neva" in the Novgorod region.

The accident killed 4 people, one of them a child.