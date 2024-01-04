ukenru
Accident at Tokyo airport causes 130 flights to be canceled

Accident at Tokyo airport causes 130 flights to be canceled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22166 views

The collision at Haneda Airport caused ANA and JAL airlines to cancel about 130 flights, affecting more than 28,000 passengers.

About 130 All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines flights were canceled Thursday due to a collision at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday between a JAL passenger jet and a Japanese Coast Guard plane, writes UNN citing Nikkei Asia.

Details

One of the airport's four runways remains out of service due to investigations and other factors.

"After investigation, (we found that) there is a need to repair damage to the runway, and (we) are not sure how long it will take to resume operations," Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism said Wednesday.

Both JAL and ANA canceled flights due to airport congestion and the inability to schedule planes to depart due to problems related to the accident, the publication wrote.

ANA announced Thursday that it will cancel 65 flights to/from Haneda from Kansai, Hokkaido and other regions. The disruptions will affect 15,400 passengers. JAL is also expected to cancel 68 domestic flights, affecting about 13,000 passengers.

JAL canceled 98 domestic flights on Wednesday, affecting about 17,000 passengers. ANA canceled 119 domestic flights and one international flight, affecting 25,770 passengers.

Air crash in Tokyo: Japanese authorities launch investigation into the cause of the plane collision at Haneda Airport03.01.2024, 13:38 • 26204 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

