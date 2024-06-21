Abuse of the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "Juice" and Petrychenko: the detained woman was informed of suspicion

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87839 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97459 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115897 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187242 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231850 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142432 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368499 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181643 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149576 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197865 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 87872 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 97508 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96419 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115941 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2974 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11056 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12737 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16833 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37846 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Abuse of the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "Juice" and Petrychenko: the detained woman was informed of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10474 views

A 60-year-old woman was informed of suspicion of desecrating the graves of the fallen defenders of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsyubailo, Andriy Pilshchikov and Pavlo Petrichenko, and faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.

Abuse of the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "Juice" and Petrychenko: the detained woman was informed of suspicion

The detained woman was informed of suspicion in the case of abuse of the graves of the dead defenders of Ukraine - Dmitry Kotsyubailo with the call sign "Da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "Juice", as well as Pavel Petrychenko, a petition for the election of a preventive measure is being prepared, the press service of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"A 60-year - old woman was informed of suspicion on the fact of abuse of the graves of defenders of Ukraine, committed for hooligan motives (Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

According to the investigation, on June 20, on the territory of Askold's grave in Kiev, the suspect committed an act of vandalism on the graves of the dead defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubailo with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavel Petrichenko.

"The malefactor from hooligan motives struck more than 20 blows with a stick on the graves of defenders, tore down and broke memorial plaques, broke lamps," the prosecutor's office said.

Law enforcement officers on the same day found the woman and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

"A petition is being prepared to choose a preventive measure," the prosecutor's office said.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Leonardo da Vinci
Ukraine
