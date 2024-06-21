Abuse of the graves of the fallen soldiers of "Da Vinci", "Juice" and Petrychenko: the detained woman was informed of suspicion

The detained woman was informed of suspicion in the case of abuse of the graves of the dead defenders of Ukraine - Dmitry Kotsyubailo with the call sign "Da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "Juice", as well as Pavel Petrychenko, a petition for the election of a preventive measure is being prepared, the press service of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"A 60-year - old woman was informed of suspicion on the fact of abuse of the graves of defenders of Ukraine, committed for hooligan motives (Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

According to the investigation, on June 20, on the territory of Askold's grave in Kiev, the suspect committed an act of vandalism on the graves of the dead defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubailo with the call sign "da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign "juice", as well as Pavel Petrichenko.

"The malefactor from hooligan motives struck more than 20 blows with a stick on the graves of defenders, tore down and broke memorial plaques, broke lamps," the prosecutor's office said.

Law enforcement officers on the same day found the woman and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

"A petition is being prepared to choose a preventive measure," the prosecutor's office said.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.