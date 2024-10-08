About 50 manufacturers from China supply components for UAVs used by the enemy to attack Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

Recently, there has been a tendency to increase the use of various Chinese-made components in the weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told UNN what kind of components we are talking about in a commentary.

According to Alexander Ruvin, all types of Russian weapons contain foreign components in key power, flight control, navigation, and other systems. The high-tech component is 90% non-Russian microelectronics.

"Recently, there has been a slight increase in the number of Chinese-made auxiliary components in Russian weapons, such as chips, microcontrollers, switches, regulators, capacitors, servos, etc. The Institute's experts managed to identify more than a hundred exclusively Chinese components, which is about 50 manufacturers.

In addition, we see that, for example, a batch of servos was manufactured in China and tested in Russia. Some elements are marked with production series, delivery numbers, etc. This may indicate a deliberate supply of these elements in large quantities, and we are currently investigating this case," said Ruvin.

The Director of KFI added that Russia is constantly looking for various ways to acquire critical components for weapons production.

"After more than two years of war, sanctions really have weight and effect. However, Russia is trying to obtain weapons-critical microelectronics through the mediation of third countries and by purchasing small quantities on large online trading platforms. It should be understood that it is difficult to control this process, as most parts are not military goods, they are all dual-use goods and can be used in computer engineering, automotive and other areas of civilian life.

We focus a lot of our communications on informing foreign audiences, including European and American ones, about the importance of this area of work and the implementation of even greater sanctions pressure," said Ruvin.

