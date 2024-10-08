About 50 manufacturers from China supply components for UAVs used by the enemy to attack Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 7592 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 86460 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158406 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133243 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140395 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137726 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177886 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111929 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169306 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137748 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137275 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 75598 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105648 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107834 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158412 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177890 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169308 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196792 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137275 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145030 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136532 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153542 views
About 50 manufacturers from China supply components for UAVs used by the enemy to attack Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

About 50 manufacturers from China supply components for UAVs used by the enemy to attack Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101533 views

About 50 manufacturers from China supply components for UAVs used by the enemy to attack Ukraine, said Ruvin.

Recently, there has been a tendency to increase the use of various Chinese-made components in the weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told UNN what kind of components we are talking about in a commentary.

According to Alexander Ruvin, all types of Russian weapons contain foreign components in key power, flight control, navigation, and other systems. The high-tech component is 90% non-Russian microelectronics.

"Recently, there has been a slight increase in the number of Chinese-made auxiliary components in Russian weapons, such as chips, microcontrollers, switches, regulators, capacitors, servos, etc. The Institute's experts managed to identify more than a hundred exclusively Chinese components, which is about 50 manufacturers.

In addition, we see that, for example, a batch of servos was manufactured in China and tested in Russia. Some elements are marked with production series, delivery numbers, etc. This may indicate a deliberate supply of these elements in large quantities, and we are currently  investigating this case," said Ruvin.

The Director of KFI added that Russia is constantly looking for various ways to acquire critical components for weapons production.

"After more than two years of war, sanctions really have weight and effect. However, Russia is trying to obtain weapons-critical microelectronics through the mediation of third countries and by purchasing small quantities on large online trading platforms. It should be understood that it is difficult to control this process, as most parts are not military goods, they are all dual-use goods and can be used in computer engineering, automotive and other areas of civilian life.

We focus a lot of our communications on informing foreign audiences, including European and American ones, about the importance of this area of work and the implementation of even greater sanctions pressure," said Ruvin.

Director Ruvin Ruvin said that the components of Russian drones and missiles are different each time13.09.24, 17:36 • 18869 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising