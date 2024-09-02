Able to treat over 100 wounded daily: Ukraine's first underground hospital for the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has put into operation the first underground stabilization center for the Armed Forces, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the agency, the hospital is constructed of six steel bunkers equipped with ventilation, water supply and alternative power sources.

Thanks to modern medical equipment, including operating rooms and intensive care units, more than 100 wounded can be treated here every day.

The project is the first step in a large-scale initiative that envisages the construction of more than 20 such stations.

"These underground stations are critical to saving the lives of our military. In the face of intense hostilities, we must provide maximum protection and prompt medical assistance to our heroes. This is the first step in a large-scale project that will strengthen our medical infrastructure and allow us to support our defenders on the front line even more effectively," emphasized Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.