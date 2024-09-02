Able to treat over 100 wounded daily: Ukraine's first underground hospital for the Armed Forces

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120628 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123657 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201931 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155452 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153838 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112467 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105120 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80791 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52722 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63000 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92351 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 70966 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188619 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215335 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203330 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23009 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150744 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144882 views
Able to treat over 100 wounded daily: Ukraine's first underground hospital for the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26467 views

The first underground hospital for the military has been opened in Ukraine. It can accommodate more than 100 wounded daily and is part of a large-scale project to build 20+ such facilities.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has put into operation the first underground stabilization center for the Armed Forces, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the agency, the hospital is constructed of six steel bunkers equipped with ventilation, water supply and alternative power sources.

Thanks to modern medical equipment, including operating rooms and intensive care units, more than 100 wounded can be treated here every day.

The project is the first step in a large-scale initiative that envisages the construction of more than 20 such stations.

"These underground stations are critical to saving the lives of our military. In the face of intense hostilities, we must provide maximum protection and prompt medical assistance to our heroes. This is the first step in a large-scale project that will strengthen our medical infrastructure and allow us to support our defenders on the front line even more effectively," emphasized Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Antonina Tumanova

WarHealth

Contact us about advertising