NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87655 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97235 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115709 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187128 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231756 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142379 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368463 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181638 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149571 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197863 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A woman who desecrated the graves of fallen soldiers was sent to a psychiatric hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19373 views

A 60-year-old woman who desecrated the graves of Da Vinci, juice and Pavel Petrichenko was sent to a psychiatric hospital for treatment.

A woman who desecrated the graves of fallen soldiers was sent to a psychiatric hospital

The woman who smashed the graves of military personnel Dmitry Kotsyubailo "Da Vinci", Andrey Pilshchikov "juice" and Pavel Petrichenko was sent to a psychiatric hospital. According to UNN, this is reported by Suspilne with reference to the Kiev City Prosecutor's office.

Details

It is reported that the Kiev City Prosecutor's office filed a petition with the Court to send a woman who committed an act of vandalism on the graves of fallen soldiers to a psychiatric hospital. According to the court's decision, the woman will be treated for 60 days - until August 19.

Earlier, this woman was declared suspicious. After receiving the results from the doctors, a request will probably be filed to place the woman in a medical facility, taking into account her state of Health .

Кecall

A 60 — year-old woman is suspected under Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-abuse of a grave committed with hooligan motives.  on the morning of June 20, on the territory of Askold's grave in Kiev, she committed an act of vandalism on the graves of the fallen defenders of Ukraine – Dmitry Kotsyubail with the call sign da Vinci, Andrey Pilshchikov with the call sign juice, and Pavel Petrichenko.

The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years in prison, but now the woman is assigned a psychiatric examination, which should determine whether she is a defendant.

A toy was stolen from the grave of the youngest defender of Azovstal: the police are investigating the situation06.06.24, 15:09 • 114512 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
