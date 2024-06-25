A woman mayor wins the election in Florence for the first time

Following the election of the mayor of Florence, Italy, the city will be led by a woman for the first time in its history. The victory was won by a representative of the Democratic Party, Sara Funaro. According to the BBC, the politician received more than 60% of the vote, UNN reports.

Her opponent, the former director of the legendary Uffizi Gallery, Eike Schmidt, had the support of 39% of the city's residents. He was positioned as a candidate from the government's right-wing coalition.

Sara Funaro is the granddaughter of Piero Bargellini, the mayor of Florence in 1966 when the city suffered from a severe flood. The newly minted mayor dedicated her election victory to her grandfather.

Speaking to reporters during the count, Ms. Funaro said: "I can feel the excitement of all these months, the excitement of being mayor of Florence.

We did very well. We are not sad at all said German Mr. Schmidt about the result.

Ms. Funaro's historic victory was one of a series of victories for Italy's center-left alliance led by the PD.