A woman mayor wins the election in Florence for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22940 views

Sara Funaro, a representative of the Democratic Party, became the first woman to be elected mayor of Florence, Italy, receiving more than 60% of the vote.

A woman mayor wins the election in Florence for the first time

Following the election of the mayor of Florence, Italy, the city will be led by a woman for the first time in its history. The victory was won by a representative of the Democratic Party, Sara Funaro. According to the BBC, the politician received more than 60% of the vote, UNN reports.

Details

Her opponent, the former director of the legendary Uffizi Gallery, Eike Schmidt, had the support of 39% of the city's residents. He was positioned as a candidate from the government's right-wing coalition.

Sara Funaro is the granddaughter of Piero Bargellini, the mayor of Florence in 1966 when the city suffered from a severe flood. The newly minted mayor dedicated her election victory to her grandfather.

Speaking to reporters during the count, Ms. Funaro said: "I can feel the excitement of all these months, the excitement of being mayor of Florence.

She dedicated her victory to her grandfather Piero Bargellini, a prominent figure in Florence known as the "mayor of the flood" for leading the recovery efforts during the deadly 1966 flood.

We did very well. We are not sad at all

said German Mr. Schmidt about the result.

Ms. Funaro's historic victory was one of a series of victories for Italy's center-left alliance led by the PD.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

