A wave of “bomb threats” in Ukraine: anonymous people send emails to government and other institutions, police check facilities
Kyiv • UNN
The National Police of Ukraine is conducting inspections of facilities following anonymous bomb threats. The police have sufficient resources to check each facility and call on citizens to cooperate.
Inspections of facilities are being conducted across Ukraine following anonymous bomb threats, and there are enough resources to check each facility, the National Police reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
In the regions of the country, anonymous letters about bomb threats are being sent to the e-mail addresses of state authorities, local governments and other facilities. Police conduct inspections at facilities that have received anonymous bomb threats
As noted, The National Police of Ukraine has been dealing with such reports for several years, and has developed an appropriate algorithm for responding to such events. "It is possible that in this way the enemy is trying to destabilize the situation in the regions of our country, so it uses information and psychological special operations," the police noted.
"The police have enough resources to check every facility. Specialized services are working on the ground. We urge citizens to be attentive and assist the police in the performance of their duties. We will inform you additionally about the results of the inspections," the police said.
