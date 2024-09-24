A ship with Russian nitrate is drifting in the North Sea: why five ports have already refused to repair it

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99730 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109595 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111686 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45946 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52989 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172531 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188844 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141691 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141749 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146462 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137895 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154788 views
A ship with Russian nitrate is drifting in the North Sea: why five ports have already refused to repair it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16374 views

The Ruby cargo ship carrying 20,000 tons of ammonium nitrate is adrift in the North Sea due to damage to its rudder. Ports refuse to repair it because of the dangerous cargo, and experts compare its explosive power to atomic bombs.

For several days now, the Maltese-flagged dry cargo ship Ruby has been drifting in the North Sea. It is carrying 20,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, which is used for fertilizer production, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

The publication notes that it was nitrate that exploded in the port of Beirut in 2020. The Ruby took it on board in late August in Kandalaksha (Murmansk region) and was heading to Spain. A few days later, the vessel was caught in a storm and damaged its rudder. Since then, it has been limited in maneuvers.

Ruby tried to call at the port of Tromso in Norway for repairs. But because of the explosive cargo, she was denied entry. Then Klaipeda in Lithuania was chosen as the place for repairs. But the local authorities also rejected the application. The Swedish ports of Gothenburg and Uddevalla did the same. The ship decided to go to Malta. But the port of Valletta also refused to allow the call, saying it had to unload nitrate first.

Experts share the concerns of the authorities of those countries that refused to repair the Ruby. According to the English analyst Roland Alford, the cargo on board has the same explosive power as the atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Newsweek magazine writes.

Jacob Kaarsbo of the Danish think tank Europe told DR that Ruby was behaving "suspiciously." According to him, it is possible that this is part of a hybrid operation by Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

