A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv: probably outside the city

In Kharkiv, a new series of explosions is heard, probably outside the city, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Garrison and Defense Forces of Kharkiv, Serhiy Melnyk, warned about the launches of enemy kab.

"Residents of the Kharkiv region do not leave the shelter," Melnyk wrote.

The Russian army has been shelling two districts of Kharkiv region since the night