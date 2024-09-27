A series of drone attacks in Mykolaiv region: no casualties

In Mykolaiv region, terrorists launched a series of attacks, fortunately, there were no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to district military administrations, on September 27, air defense forces were actively performing combat missions in Mykolaiv region. Details will be provided later.

Yesterday, on September 26, in Mykolaiv district, the enemy carried out a series of attacks with FPV drones on the Kutsurubska community. The attacks were recorded in several time periods: at 14:27, 14:52, 15:02, 15:44, 16:30, 18:23, 18:58, 20:05 and 23:36.

As a result of one of the attacks, a car was set on fire, but firefighters extinguished the fire. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

The enemy is attacking: missile alert announced in Mykolaiv region