Publications

A retaliatory move: "Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy" received a loud slap in the face from the ruling party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 297906 views

"Groysman's Ukrainian strategy" received a loud slap in the face from the ruling party

A retaliatory move: "Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy" received a loud slap in the face from the ruling party

The former director of the Vinnytsia Clinical Center for Infectious Diseases, Ihor Matkovsky, who was scandalously dismissed last year by the head of the regional council from Groysman's party, Vyacheslav Sokolovy, has been promoted. The appointment of Matkovsky as director of the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine was announced on her social media page by MP from the Servant of the People party Iryna Borzova, UNN reports.

It might seem like an ordinary personnel issue, but it has a more than interesting background.

At the end of September last year, the then director of the Vinnytsia Clinical Center for Infectious Diseases, Ihor Matkovsky, was about to expire on his three-year contract. Usually, it was extended without any problems. However, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, Vyacheslav Sokolovy, accused Matkovsky of selling the fuel and lubricants he had received on the Center's balance sheet, which had been confiscated from the Russian owners. The proceeds, by the way, were invested in the purchase of a modern tomograph. Matkovsky himself assertedthat everything was absolutely legal.

"It's oil, it was confiscated, all the relevant authorities have controlled it. The next thing is that in accordance with the current legislation, this oil was sold. All legal and financial rules were met. Out of the 10 million we received, 8.5 million was paid for the tomograph, and 1.7 million was paid to the state in taxes. The tomograph itself cost 18 million hryvnias. We paid the rest of the money for it from the money we earned at the expense of the NHSU," Matkovsky explained the situation in a commentary to UNN .

He added that in the fall of 2022, a large-scale audit was conducted in the region, which included the Center. No violations were found, including this fact.

The Center's employees staged protests outside the regional council in defense of their director. Sokolovyi, in turn, promised to appeal to the prosecutor's office over the sale of the oil and the purchase of the CT scanner, and almost immediately after Matkovskyi's dismissal, he appointed a new director of the Center.

The dismissed director himself did not rule out that he was removed because of the interest of certain individuals in the land assigned to the medical institution. When the Center was upgraded in status, it received additional land. Now the Center has about 84 hectares of land near Vinnytsia, with all the utilities in place.

"On the one hand, there is interest in the land. You understand that this land is three kilometers from Vinnytsia, and all centralized communications are connected to it, I have no right to say... I can assume that it is for construction and so on," Matkovsky said last year.

In this situation, it is interesting that it was Iryna Borzova, an MP from the presidential party "Servant of the People" and wife of the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, who announced his appointment as director of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

It is no secret that Borzov is in conflict with Groysman's "strategists". His biggest manifestation was when the head of the regional executive committee took advantage of the opportunity provided by the law and signed the regional budget without submitting it to the regional council, where the USG has a majority.

Apparently, Groysman's party took this painfully. Through the hands of the regional council deputy from the Batkivshchyna satellite party, Hennadiy Mazur, the USG tried to raise a wave of public outrage because the Servant of the People, as a parliamentary party, received the most funds from the budget to finance its statutory activities.

Although the attempt was unsuccessful, SN found a way to respond to Groysman and the company, because Matkovsky, who was so insistently dismissed by Sokolovy, not only got a new position, but was also promoted.

A feast during a plague: how the leadership of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's party luxuriates in budget funds and uses its powers26.12.23, 10:07 • 691515 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsPublications
