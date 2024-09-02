A petition to lower the mobilization age to 50 gained 25 thousand votes

A petition to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for a reduction in the mobilization age for men from 60 to 50 years old has received the required 25 thousand votes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant petition, which was registered on the website of the President's Office.

Details

The petition was registered on July 5 by Andriy Azarov.

“An appeal to the President of Ukraine to reduce the mobilization age for men from 60 to 50 years in order to improve the economic situation in the country,” the petition reads.

It is currently pending review.

