A new modern lyceum was opened in Odesa region, where more than 800 students will be taught - Kiper

Today, on September 2, Avangard Lyceum in Odesa region opened its doors to students for the first time. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Today, the school welcomed 90 first-graders: 45 girls and 45 boys - residents of the Avangard community. These children crossed the threshold of a modern, comfortable, and most importantly safe educational environment for the first time. In total, more than 800 children will study at the school, - Kiper writes.

He clarified that the lyceum was included in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Big Construction project even before the full-scale invasion and, after a forced break, was still completed according to all modern European standards.

“This educational institution is yet another proof that despite everything, our country and our region continue to develop. I wish the students an easy and interesting journey through the Land of Knowledge! I am grateful to the teachers for their inspired work in difficult conditions!” Kiper summarized