A moose was found wandering the streets of Kyiv: it was returned to the wild

Patrol police officers, together with rescuers and other services, found a moose wandering the streets of Kyiv. The animal was given a sedative injection and successfully returned to the wild, the capital's patrol police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"In Kyiv, together with rescuers and colleagues from other police units, we returned a forest dweller to the wild," the patrol officers said on social media.

"In the morning, a video of a moose wandering the streets of the capital was circulating on the Internet. Patrol policemen, together with rescuers, colleagues from other police units and members of the public, arrived at the scene where they found the animal," the patrol police said.

While the animal rights activists were taming the majestic traveler, patrol policemen together with their colleagues restricted the movement of vehicles and passers-by.

"Fortunately, we managed to give the animal a tranquilizing injection, and after a while we returned it to the wild," the patrol officers said.

