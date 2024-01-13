A fire broke out in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv, first in the children's room

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 30041 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105468 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133813 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133313 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173871 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170728 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279092 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178106 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167084 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148766 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43432 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101039 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100625 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102556 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59251 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 30041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279092 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247195 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232375 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257767 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23797 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133815 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105159 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121410 views
A fire broke out in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv, first in the children's room

Kyiv

 • 39968 views

A fire broke out in a children's room on the 4th floor of the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv, and evacuation is underway.

A fire broke out in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv. Preliminarily, on the 4th floor, in the children's room. People are being evacuated. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

People are being evacuated from the Cosmopolitan shopping center in the Solomensky district of Kyiv, where a fire broke out. Preliminarily, the fire started on the 4th floor of the four-story building, in the children's room,

- Klitschko wrote.

Details

According to him, emergency services are on their way.

AddendumAddendum

In Kyiv, during a fire, rescuers found the bodies of two people in a garbage bin on the first floor of a multi-story building.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society Kyiv

Contact us about advertising