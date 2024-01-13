A fire broke out in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv, first in the children's room

A fire broke out in the Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv. Preliminarily, on the 4th floor, in the children's room. People are being evacuated. This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

People are being evacuated from the Cosmopolitan shopping center in the Solomensky district of Kyiv, where a fire broke out. Preliminarily, the fire started on the 4th floor of the four-story building, in the children's room, - Klitschko wrote.

Details

According to him, emergency services are on their way.

In Kyiv, during a fire, rescuers found the bodies of two people in a garbage bin on the first floor of a multi-story building.