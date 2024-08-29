A fire broke out at a private enterprise in Cherkasy region due to a drone attack

In Cherkasy region, a fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.

Details

The threat of a drone attack continues in Cherkasy region. A fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise in the regional center as a result of falling debris. Emergency services are actively working to eliminate it. Residents are advised to take care of their safety and follow updates from local authorities.

Recall

At night , an explosion occurred in this area.

