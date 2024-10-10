ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 84593 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158057 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133067 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140282 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137664 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177704 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111912 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104676 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114018 views

A family with three children suffered: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of a Russian strike in Kharkiv region

A family with three children suffered: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of a Russian strike in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23875 views

Russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region. The attack wounded a couple and injured three children aged 2, 6 and 15.

On the afternoon of October 10, Russian troops attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region. As a result of the attacks, a family with three children suffered : a two-year-old girl and two boys aged 6 and 15. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 10, at approximately 15:25, the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Cherkaska Lozova. An aircraft munition hit an open area. Private households were damaged.

A family suffered as a result of the attack. A 45-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife were injured. Their three children, a two-year-old girl and two boys aged 6 and 15, suffered acute stress reactions.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office summarized. 

Russians strike at Kharkiv district: five wounded10.10.24, 15:32 • 12617 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

