A family with three children suffered: Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of a Russian strike in Kharkiv region

On the afternoon of October 10, Russian troops attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region. As a result of the attacks, a family with three children suffered : a two-year-old girl and two boys aged 6 and 15. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 10, at approximately 15:25, the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Cherkaska Lozova. An aircraft munition hit an open area. Private households were damaged.

A family suffered as a result of the attack. A 45-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife were injured. Their three children, a two-year-old girl and two boys aged 6 and 15, suffered acute stress reactions.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office summarized.

