"Kinzhal" and 4 other missiles, all from 24 "Shaheds" were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 1595 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131099 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136546 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167207 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161454 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146514 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199765 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100132 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 37756 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46768 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97669 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67387 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225206 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212875 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226063 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213647 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67387 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97669 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155755 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154660 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158542 views
"Kinzhal" and 4 other missiles, all from 24 "Shaheds" were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

"Kinzhal" and 4 other missiles, all from 24 "Shaheds" were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38521 views

5 out of 6 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and all 24 Shahed strike drones launched by Russian forces were shot down over Ukraine at night.

In the skies over Ukraine overnight, 5 out of 6 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and all of 24 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of June 12, according to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers launched an air strike against Ukraine, using air- and ground-launched missiles and attack UAVs. A total of 30 air attack weapons were used: 

  • 4 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov region - Russia); 
  • 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile (from the territory of Crimea); 
  • 1 X-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of Tambov region - Russia); 
  • 24 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launch area - Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

According to him, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 29 air targets were downed: 1 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile; 4 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; 24 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs

- Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

According to the commander, air defense was operating in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia regions.

One person was wounded and industrial and private facilities were damaged in Kyiv region as a result of hostile aggression12.06.24, 07:37 • 66679 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

