"Kinzhal" and 4 other missiles, all from 24 "Shaheds" were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

In the skies over Ukraine overnight, 5 out of 6 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and all of 24 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of June 12, according to the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, the occupiers launched an air strike against Ukraine, using air- and ground-launched missiles and attack UAVs. A total of 30 air attack weapons were used:

4 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov region - Russia);

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile (from the territory of Crimea);

1 X-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of Tambov region - Russia);

24 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launch area - Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

According to him, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 29 air targets were downed: 1 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile; 4 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; 24 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

According to the commander, air defense was operating in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia regions.

One person was wounded and industrial and private facilities were damaged in Kyiv region as a result of hostile aggression