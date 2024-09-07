ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

A bas-relief of Lenin and a Soviet star was smashed in Odesa: Police draw up administrative reports against local activists

A bas-relief of Lenin and a Soviet star was smashed in Odesa: Police draw up administrative reports against local activists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18245 views

Activists removed the bas-reliefs of the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal from a monument in Odesa. The police drew up administrative reports against them for disorderly conduct.

On the night of September 7, in Odesa, unknown persons removed the bas-reliefs of the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal from the Wings of Victory monument on 10 April Square. Law enforcement officers have already drawn up a report of administrative offense against three local activists who are believed to be involved in the incident. These are Demyan Hanul, Vladislav Balynsky and Yegor Dorovskikh. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ganul's Telegram channel and Suspilne.

Details

Hanul showed a photo near the destroyed bas-relief, but did not confirm his involvement in its destruction. At the same time, the activist noted that he had asked the authorities to remove Lenin tolerantly, but “the authorities do not always hear the public.

The video posted by the activist shows the police arriving at the scene. Ganul also said that next to the broken bas-relief there is another one, which “the authorities can remove in a civilized manner”, because it is “only a matter of time” before it falls down.

Then he reported that he was at the district police station, where he “left an explanation”.  

We are in the police station. After Lenin fell down, the police thought we had something to do with it, but you know that's not true, because Lenin shouldn't be in Odesa or any other city in Ukraine, so this happens when the authorities ignore the law on decommunization. I think everything will be fine, I left an explanation, I'm waiting for my friend to leave an explanation, and we'll go home to rest

- said the activist in his video message.

In turn, law enforcement officials, in a comment to Suspilne , said that administrative materials were drawn up against those involved in the destruction for disorderly conduct.  

In a commentary to Suspilne, Vladyslav Balinsky confirmed that administrative reports had been drawn up against him, as well as Demian Hanul and Yegor Dorovskikh.

Recall

In the summer, a monument to Russian general Sergei Tuchkov was dismantled in Izmail, Odesa region, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On the Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonization of Place Names.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa

Contact us about advertising