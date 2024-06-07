90-year-old UPA contact Vasyl Khomin died in Lviv region

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 1574 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131098 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225204 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167206 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161454 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146514 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212874 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199765 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100131 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 37756 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46759 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97662 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67381 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225204 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212874 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226063 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213647 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67381 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97662 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155755 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154660 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158542 views
90-year-old UPA contact Vasyl Khomin died in Lviv region

90-year-old UPA contact Vasyl Khomin died in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19746 views

Former UPA contact Vasyl Khomin, who dedicated his life to fighting for the freedom of Ukraine, has died at the age of 90.

Today, on June 7, Vasyl Khomin, a former contact of the UPA, a member of the Boryslav village of the OUN - UPA named after Nechai and the All-Ukrainian Brotherhood of the OUN-UPA named after General Roman Shukhevych, passed away. This is reported by the Boryslav City Council, reports UNN.

"We are sad to inform you that Vasyl Khomin, a former UPA contact, a member of the Boryslav village of the Nechai OUN - UPA and the General Roman Shukhevych all-Ukrainian Brotherhood of the OUN-UPA, has passed away. As a participant in the liberation struggle, who devoted his life to the struggle for the freedom of Ukraine, Mr. Vasyl very much dreamed of Ukraine's victory in this war. It was this wish that he remembered on his 90th anniversary, which he celebrated this year in February," the report says.

Vasily Khomin was born in the village of Zalokot in 1934. He was brought up in a religious family: one of his grandfathers was a deacon in the church, the other was a pharmacist in the temple. One of the books about Borislav describes vivid memories of how he got to the rebels as a young boy, how he first brought them food, and then sat in ambushes. Many conclusions for yourself can be drawn from the memories of an eyewitness about those times. And what a pity that in such years he had to see the war again.

It is noted that the funeral will take place tomorrow, June 8, at 13.30.

Recall

Bohdan Kozak, people's artist of Ukraine and winner of the Taras Shevchenko National prize of Ukraine, has died at the age of 83.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

roman-shukhevychRoman Shukhevych
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

