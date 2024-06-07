90-year-old UPA contact Vasyl Khomin died in Lviv region

Today, on June 7, Vasyl Khomin, a former contact of the UPA, a member of the Boryslav village of the OUN - UPA named after Nechai and the All-Ukrainian Brotherhood of the OUN-UPA named after General Roman Shukhevych, passed away. This is reported by the Boryslav City Council, reports UNN.

"We are sad to inform you that Vasyl Khomin, a former UPA contact, a member of the Boryslav village of the Nechai OUN - UPA and the General Roman Shukhevych all-Ukrainian Brotherhood of the OUN-UPA, has passed away. As a participant in the liberation struggle, who devoted his life to the struggle for the freedom of Ukraine, Mr. Vasyl very much dreamed of Ukraine's victory in this war. It was this wish that he remembered on his 90th anniversary, which he celebrated this year in February," the report says.

Vasily Khomin was born in the village of Zalokot in 1934. He was brought up in a religious family: one of his grandfathers was a deacon in the church, the other was a pharmacist in the temple. One of the books about Borislav describes vivid memories of how he got to the rebels as a young boy, how he first brought them food, and then sat in ambushes. Many conclusions for yourself can be drawn from the memories of an eyewitness about those times. And what a pity that in such years he had to see the war again.

It is noted that the funeral will take place tomorrow, June 8, at 13.30.

