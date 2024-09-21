ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
76 attacks in Sumy region: a civilian was wounded, 10 communities attacked

76 attacks in Sumy region: a civilian was wounded, 10 communities attacked

Kyiv  •  UNN

During the day, the invaders fired 76 times in Sumy region, attacking 10 communities. One civilian was wounded as a result of a Shahed UAV attack in Mykolaiv community.

During the day, terrorists fired 76 times in Sumy region, injuring one person. This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhynska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled.

A Shahed UAV attack was carried out in Mykolaivska community, resulting in four explosions. One civilian was injured as a result of the attack.

In the Krasnopilska community, the enemy fired at the positions with artillery (33 explosions) and mortars (23 explosions), five explosions from FPV drones and the dropping of explosives from UAVs (seven explosions) were also recorded.

The Khotyn community suffered three launches of the UAS, 16 artillery attacks, seven mortar attacks, and FPV drone attacks (five explosions).

Bilopilska community suffered four launches of the UXO, eight MLRS explosions and two artillery shellings.

There were three explosions from FPV drones and several artillery and mortar attacks in the Velykopysarivska community.

Seredyna Budka community suffered five mines dropped by Russians and FPV drone attacks (seven explosions).

The Hlukhiv community also suffered from FPV drone attacks (two explosions), which resulted in one civilian being injured, and three launches of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Miropilska, Shalyhinska and Druzhbivska communities were also targeted, and numerous explosions were recorded.

