76 attacks in Sumy region: a civilian was wounded, 10 communities attacked

During the day, terrorists fired 76 times in Sumy region, injuring one person. This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhynska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled.

A Shahed UAV attack was carried out in Mykolaivska community, resulting in four explosions. One civilian was injured as a result of the attack.

In the Krasnopilska community, the enemy fired at the positions with artillery (33 explosions) and mortars (23 explosions), five explosions from FPV drones and the dropping of explosives from UAVs (seven explosions) were also recorded.

The Khotyn community suffered three launches of the UAS, 16 artillery attacks, seven mortar attacks, and FPV drone attacks (five explosions).

Bilopilska community suffered four launches of the UXO, eight MLRS explosions and two artillery shellings.

There were three explosions from FPV drones and several artillery and mortar attacks in the Velykopysarivska community.

Seredyna Budka community suffered five mines dropped by Russians and FPV drone attacks (seven explosions).

The Hlukhiv community also suffered from FPV drone attacks (two explosions), which resulted in one civilian being injured, and three launches of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Miropilska, Shalyhinska and Druzhbivska communities were also targeted, and numerous explosions were recorded.

Rescuers of Sumy region extinguish fires that started in residential sector due to enemy shelling