Rescuers of Sumy region extinguish fires that started in residential sector due to enemy shelling

On September 19, three settlements of Shostka district were shelled by the aggressor country, which resulted in fires in the residential sector. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On September 19, Russians shelled three settlements in Shostka district. Rescuers extinguished the fires and prevented the destruction of 8 houses and 7 outbuildings, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the Sumy district, the fire engulfed a residential building and a commercial building. Emergency workers eliminated the fire, preventing its spread to 2 neighboring houses.

The State Emergency Service reported that the next day the enemy shelled the area again. As a result of the attack, a farm building caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire. Preliminarily, no one was injured.

