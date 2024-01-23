5,000 trucks crossed the border to Poland after the unblocking

Almost 5,000 trucks have left for Poland after the blockade of the checkpoints was suspended, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said, UNN reports .

"After the blockade of the Dorohusk-Yagodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Korchova-Krakivets checkpoints was suspended on January 17, almost 5,000 trucks have already left for Poland.

The largest checkpoint, Yagodyn, has already restored its capacity to 600 trucks per day. This figure is even higher than it was before the blockade. The number of trucks leaving through Krakivets and Rava-Ruska is growing," the official said.

We are evaluating the effectiveness of the solution at Nyzhankovychi - Malhowice, where registration in the eCheckpoint has been temporarily suspended. The checkpoint is not yet operating at full capacity, and should be able to handle 150 empty trucks per day, as it was during the eCheckout period. It is important that all checkpoints operate at maximum capacity Kubrakov said.

He emphasized that one of the key issues is the extension of the Agreement on Liberalization of Freight Transportation, the so-called "transport visa-free regime.

This agreement helped Ukraine survive the first year of the full-scale invasion. Its positive impact on all parties was recognized by the European Commission.

Kubrakov pointed out that imports of Polish goods to Ukraine by road increased by 30%, while imports from the EU increased by 44%.

