16-year-old girl killed in shelling of Nikopol by Russian Federation, some injured

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, killing a 16-year-old girl. In addition, three people were injured. The occupiers fired about ten shells at the city. This was reported by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

A 16-year-old girl was killed in Nikopol by Russian shelling. Rescuers pulled her out from under the rubble of a damaged house. Unfortunately, she sustained injuries incompatible with life - Lysak wrote.

He also said that three people were injured in the attack. The victims have shrapnel wounds. A 79-year-old man was taken to hospital. His condition is of moderate severity. A 74-year-old local resident received medical aid and refused hospitalization. So did a 66-year-old woman.

"The military of the aggressor country fired almost a dozen shells. There is destruction in the city. Among the damaged are private houses," added Lysak.

