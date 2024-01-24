ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zolotonosha, Balta, Odesa Oblast and Kyiv earned the most from land sales and leases last year - Ministry of Economy

Zolotonosha, Balta, Odesa Oblast and Kyiv earned the most from land sales and leases last year - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, in 2023, local communities earned UAH 1.6 billion from the sale and lease of municipal real estate and land through online auctions. Zolotonosha, Balta, and Kyiv were the most active.

Local communities earned UAH 1.6 billion last year by selling and leasing municipal real estate and land through online auctions. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy with reference to the annual ranking of cities by Prozorro.Sale, UNN reports.

Details

The ranking includes 26 cities that most actively sold their assets on Prozorro.Sale in 2023 and earned almost one billion hryvnias. Zolotonosha in Cherkasy region, Balta in Odesa region, and Kyiv topped the ranking.

Communities have a great potential that they can realize on their own by successfully selling and leasing municipal real estate and land through Prozorro.Sale. State online auctions in 2023 helped local budgets earn at least UAH 1.6 billion

- said Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev.

It is known that in 2023 the number of communities using the service increased compared to 2022. According to ProZorro, in 2023, 334 territorial communities worked with the system, announcing more than 7.3 thousand successful tenders for small-scale privatization, lease of municipal property, and lease and sale of land.

For example, Zolotonosha successfully held 61 auctions out of 78 announced during the year and received almost UAH 1.9 million. In Balta, 168 successful auctions brought in more than UAH 23.3 million. And in 2023, the capital's budget was replenished by more than UAH 141.4 million based on the results of almost half a thousand auctions.

Lutsk and Lubny are also among the top five cities with the highest efficiency of property management through online auctions. The city budgets earned more than UAH 12.5 million and almost UAH 4.8 million from the sale of municipal assets, respectively. The top ten also includes Chernivtsi, Dnipro, Ternopil, Lviv, and Kremenchuk.

In particular, Lviv attracted the most funds in the system last year among all cities. Small-scale privatization, lease and land brought almost UAH 160.4 million to its budget.

Anastasia Ryabokon

