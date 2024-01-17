Zelenskyy holds a meeting with law enforcement: SBU Head reports on destruction of enemy logistics
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Head of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk to discuss the destruction of enemy logistics.
A meeting with law enforcement. In particular, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine attended the meeting. The main report was on countering collaborators and destroying enemy logistics. I am grateful to the Service for the results
