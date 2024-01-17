Zelenskyy holds a meeting with law enforcement: SBU Head reports on destruction of enemy logistics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk - the main report concerned the destruction of enemy logistics, UNN reports.

A meeting with law enforcement. In particular, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine attended the meeting. The main report was on countering collaborators and destroying enemy logistics. I am grateful to the Service for the results - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy on the reports of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine: there are good results in protecting against collaborators and gunners