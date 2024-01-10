Zelensky signed a law that simplifies the import of electronic warfare and body armor parts to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bills #10341 and 10342 on exemption from VAT and customs duties on the import of radar systems, electronic warfare equipment, and body armor elements into Ukraine. This is stated on the website of the parliament, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported both draft laws on December 20 last year. According to the bill card, both documents will be returned with the President's signature on January 10, 2024.

Addendum

Draft Law No. 10341 provides for a wartime exemption from value added tax (VAT) on radar devices important for defense structures. Taxation will not be applied to goods received by law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, security and defense forces. This applies not only to imported radar devices, but also to those produced in Ukraine.

Instead , document No. 10342 cancels the import duty on polymer sheets used for the production of body armor and protective screens, and accessories to them.

Recall

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy signed a bill to insure investments against war risks through the Export Credit Agency, aimed at attracting investment and stimulating economic recovery.