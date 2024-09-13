Zelensky on Russia's counteroffensive in Kursk: we have not yet seen any serious Russian successes

The Ukrainian side does not yet see any serious successes of the Russians in counteroffensives in the Kursk region. The Ukrainian military is holding on and doing everything necessary for other military and political steps. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his participation in the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, an UNN correspondent reports .

As for the Kursk direction, the Russians have begun their rapid offensive, and they want to deploy about 60-70 thousand people there. We know that about 40 thousand people are already there. They wanted quick breakthroughs and, as they say, de-occupation. We do not see any serious successes yet. Our military is holding on and doing everything that is necessary for our other military and political steps - Zelensky said.

Zelensky says Russia has pulled about 60,000 troops to Kursk region

Addendum

On September 11, the DeepState analytical project reportedthat the situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian group in Kursk region had deteriorated. The Russians launched an active assault, sending armored vehicles first across the Seim and then across smaller rivers.

Commenting on Russia's counteroffensive in the Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was going according to Ukraine's plan.