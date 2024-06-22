$41.340.03
Zelensky appoints permanent representative of Ukraine to OPCW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86272 views

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ukraine's ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Tarasevich as Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the organization for the Prohibition of chemical weapons.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Karasevich as permanent representative of Ukraine to the organization for the Prohibition of chemical weapons (OPCW), as stated in Decree No. 369/2024 of June 21, writes UNN.

Details

"Appoint Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Alexander Karasevich as permanent representative of Ukraine to the organization for the Prohibition of chemical weapons concurrently," the decree says.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Alexander Karasevich as Ukraine's ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands in May 2023.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

