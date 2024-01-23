Zelensky announces measures to limit pressure on business: NSDC decision, government to submit amendments to BES law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced measures to limit pressure on "white" and legal businesses - there is a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the government will submit amendments to the law on the Bureau of Economic Security and some other documents, and a Council for Entrepreneurship Support will be formed, UNN reports.

NSDC. Today we have a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on economic security and economic stability right now, during martial law. It clearly defines the steps that will help both Ukrainian entrepreneurs and state institutions to overcome the whole range of problems that have been discussed a lot in recent weeks. As agreed upon by the government and business representatives, a Council for Entrepreneurship Support will be formed, and it will include representatives of business. These are well-known names, well-known heads of Ukrainian companies. Businesses that work for millions of people. Technology business, finance, services, and other industries. Different industries, so that there are different views. But we all have the same goal: to strengthen our economy and our society. In addition, there is absolute clarity on law enforcement agencies. The government will introduce amendments to the law on the Bureau of Economic Security and some other laws to limit the potential for any possible pressure on white, legal businesses. The National Security and Defense Council has also decided on a three-month de facto moratorium on procedural actions that could block the work of an enterprise. An audit of the tax invoice risk monitoring system is also to be conducted, and all issues with tax invoices are to be resolved. And much more - all in detail in the decree - Zelensky said during his evening address.

He also emphasized that the state will fulfill its part of the moral contract with business.

"It is important that every business in Ukraine fulfills its part of the agreements: business pays taxes, works legally, "in the clear", respects employees and definitely does not work with Russia. We all work only for the Ukrainian victory!" the President summarized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for the necessary developments to be made so that all difficulties between government officials, business, and law enforcement could be removed. They were to be presented at the National Security and Defense Council.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been actively discussing the issue of increasing pressure on business. The case of Ihor Mazepa has become a new reason for discussion.