Zelensky announces measures to limit pressure on business: NSDC decision, government to submit amendments to BES law

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 24614 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 47125 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 35407 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 39457 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112667 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117168 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149377 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142744 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179171 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 70329 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 81143 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102729 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 71438 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 47669 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 47133 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112668 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289861 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256670 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241658 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 24622 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102729 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149377 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109875 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109679 views
Zelensky announces measures to limit pressure on business: NSDC decision, government to submit amendments to BES law

Zelensky announces measures to limit pressure on business: NSDC decision, government to submit amendments to BES law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38757 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced measures to support legal businesses, including the creation of the Entrepreneurship Support Council and amendments to the law on the Bureau of Economic Security.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced measures to limit pressure on "white" and legal businesses - there is a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the government will submit amendments to the law on the Bureau of Economic Security and some other documents, and a Council for Entrepreneurship Support will be formed, UNN reports.

NSDC. Today we have a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on economic security and economic stability right now, during martial law. It clearly defines the steps that will help both Ukrainian entrepreneurs and state institutions to overcome the whole range of problems that have been discussed a lot in recent weeks. As agreed upon by the government and business representatives, a Council for Entrepreneurship Support will be formed, and it will include representatives of business. These are well-known names, well-known heads of Ukrainian companies. Businesses that work for millions of people. Technology business, finance, services, and other industries. Different industries, so that there are different views. But we all have the same goal: to strengthen our economy and our society. In addition, there is absolute clarity on law enforcement agencies. The government will introduce amendments to the law on the Bureau of Economic Security and some other laws to limit the potential for any possible pressure on white, legal businesses. The National Security and Defense Council has also decided on a three-month de facto moratorium on procedural actions that could block the work of an enterprise. An audit of the tax invoice risk monitoring system is also to be conducted, and all issues with tax invoices are to be resolved. And much more - all in detail in the decree 

- Zelensky said during his evening address.

He also emphasized that the state will fulfill its part of the moral contract with business.

"It is important that every business in Ukraine fulfills its part of the agreements: business pays taxes, works legally, "in the clear", respects employees and definitely does not work with Russia. We all work only for the Ukrainian victory!" the President summarized.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for the necessary developments to be made so that all difficulties between government officials, business, and law enforcement could be removed. They were to be presented at the National Security and Defense Council.

Add

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been actively discussing the issue of increasing pressure on business. The case of Ihor Mazepa has become a new reason for discussion.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Economy

