Yermak on Zelenskyy's meeting with Xi Jinping: I'm sure it will happen

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130349 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135747 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166512 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161067 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212108 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199091 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107472 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 96231 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 41571 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90583 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60037 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212109 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199092 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213002 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60037 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90583 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155419 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154351 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158237 views
Actual
Yermak on Zelenskyy's meeting with Xi Jinping: I'm sure it will happen

Yermak on Zelenskyy's meeting with Xi Jinping: I'm sure it will happen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85718 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that Zelenskyy's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping was necessary to confirm China's neutrality. Most BRICS countries have already visited Ukraine.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping should meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to confirm his country's neutrality in relation to Russia's war against Ukraine. Yermak said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We need to do everything possible to ensure that the majority of the world's countries are with us and support this joint plan. Why this first summit was so important is that we saw the number of countries - more than a hundred countries - that are ready, that support President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, that believe it is the basis for this joint plan. The President always says: we are ready to hear from all responsible countries that respect our independence, our territorial integrity, our sovereignty. I can tell you that, for example, during the last meeting and visit of Prime Minister Modi, he clearly said that India will never support any plan, any position that would include any compromise of territorial integrity with Ukraine. Hearing this from a BRICS country is very important,

- Yermak said.

He noted that most BRICS presidents have already visited Ukraine.

The only thing that remains is for our President to meet with the leader of China, but I am sure that this will happen, because even China's declared position that it is taking a neutral position implies that, because we have seen how many times the Kremlin dictator has met with the leader of China. I think that even for a neutral position, it is very necessary for this meeting to take place, and we hope that it will take place,

- Yermak added.

Recall

The Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not yet been determined, as the main condition for its holding is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising