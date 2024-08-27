Yermak on Zelenskyy's meeting with Xi Jinping: I'm sure it will happen

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping should meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to confirm his country's neutrality in relation to Russia's war against Ukraine. Yermak said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We need to do everything possible to ensure that the majority of the world's countries are with us and support this joint plan. Why this first summit was so important is that we saw the number of countries - more than a hundred countries - that are ready, that support President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, that believe it is the basis for this joint plan. The President always says: we are ready to hear from all responsible countries that respect our independence, our territorial integrity, our sovereignty. I can tell you that, for example, during the last meeting and visit of Prime Minister Modi, he clearly said that India will never support any plan, any position that would include any compromise of territorial integrity with Ukraine. Hearing this from a BRICS country is very important, - Yermak said.

He noted that most BRICS presidents have already visited Ukraine.

The only thing that remains is for our President to meet with the leader of China, but I am sure that this will happen, because even China's declared position that it is taking a neutral position implies that, because we have seen how many times the Kremlin dictator has met with the leader of China. I think that even for a neutral position, it is very necessary for this meeting to take place, and we hope that it will take place, - Yermak added.

Recall

The Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not yet been determined, as the main condition for its holding is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on.