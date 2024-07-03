Yermak meets with U.S. Presidential Assistant: discusses further steps after the Peace Summit

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with Assistant to the President of the United States, National Security Advisor to the Vice President of the United States Phil Gordon to discuss the steps after the Peace Summit and plans for the NATO Summit.

This was reported by Yermak in his telegram, UNN reports.

An important meeting in Washington with Phil Gordon, Assistant to the President of the United States, National Security Advisor to the Vice President of the United States. We discussed further steps after the recent Peace Summit held in Switzerland. He emphasized the important role of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' participation in the Summit - Yermak wrote.

He added that they spoke in detail about plans for next week's NATO summit and about American support for Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territories to end the war, Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday, answering a question about US presidential candidate Donald Trump's statement that he could quickly end the conflict.