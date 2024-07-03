Yermak meets with U.S. Presidential Assistant: discusses further steps after the Peace Summit

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 81492 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 90444 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109709 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183793 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228755 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140721 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367396 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149435 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197799 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Yermak meets with U.S. Presidential Assistant: discusses further steps after the Peace Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22720 views

Yermak met with U.S. officials to discuss the next steps after the Peace Summit and plans for the upcoming NATO summit, emphasizing Ukraine's position not to give up territory to end the war.

Yermak meets with U.S. Presidential Assistant: discusses further steps after the Peace Summit

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with Assistant to the President of the United States, National Security Advisor to the Vice President of the United States Phil Gordon to discuss the steps after the Peace Summit and plans for the NATO Summit.

This was reported by Yermak in his telegram, UNN reports.

An important meeting in Washington with Phil Gordon, Assistant to the President of the United States, National Security Advisor to the Vice President of the United States. We discussed further steps after the recent Peace Summit held in Switzerland. He emphasized the important role of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' participation in the Summit

- Yermak wrote.

He added that they spoke in detail about plans for next week's NATO summit and about American support for Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine is not ready to compromise with Russia and give up any territories to end the war, Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday, answering a question about US presidential candidate Donald Trump's statement that he could quickly end the conflict.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
