WP: US sets limits on US weapons strikes on Russia

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8168 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107214 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130847 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195349 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237173 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145953 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369775 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182214 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149731 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 107223 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97357 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115638 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 110925 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 130851 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4854 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7936 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13362 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14860 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18723 views
WP: US sets limits on US weapons strikes on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101333 views

The United States has restricted the use of American weapons to strike Russia, WP reports.

WP: US sets limits on US weapons strikes on Russia

The United States has restricted the use of American weapons for strikes on Russia to 100 km from the border, writes the American edition of the Washington Post, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, citing two Ukrainian officials, the new US policy, which allows Ukraine to hit Russian territory with certain American weapons, has led to a reduction in some Russian attacks, but still limits the range, which does not allow Ukraine to hit key airfields.

"These airfields are used by Russian aircraft that drop deadly planning bombs, which now cause the greatest damage to military positions and civilians," the newspaper writes.

"The Ukrainian officials said the United States has restricted Ukraine to firing less than 100 kilometers from the border," the report said.

It is noted that Pentagon spokesman Major Charlie Dietz said that the United States agreed to allow Ukraine to fire weapons provided by the United States at Russia, where Russian troops are trying to seize Ukrainian territory.

"This does not apply to geography or a certain radius, but if Russia attacks or is going to attack Ukraine from its territory, Ukraine has the opportunity to strike at forces that strike from abroad. Ukraine is also allowed to use air defense systems provided by the United States to attack Russian aircraft if they are going to fire at Ukrainian airspace," Dietz added.

Addition

The article WP commented head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the national security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, quoting the publication that "allowing Ukraine to hit the Russian Federation with American weapons reduced the number of rocket attacks on Kharkiv, but did not stop the aircraft dropping bombs", and adding: "the whole problem is in depth. Permission to strike up to 100 km, but you need it for more.

Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv - Pentagon21.06.24, 10:08 • 102012 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
