World Economic Forum to open world's second GovTech Center in Ukraine

The World Economic Forum will open the Global Government Technology Center in Ukraine, which will become the second such Center in the world. This was stated by deputy prime minister-minister for innovation, development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Fedorov stressed that the construction of the digital State began in 2019.

Then we started building a digital State literally from scratch, and today Ukraine will become the second country in the world to open a Global Government Technology Center. The first one works in Germany - said the head of the Ministry of Digital Development.

According to him, the Center will bring together representatives of the government, business, the public, and academia to cooperate in the field of digital reforms.

Fedorov stressed that the World Economic Forum will become a platform for popularizing the Ukrainian experience of digitalization at the global level, which means more joint projects with partners and support for the Ukrainian brand.

Gradually, we are becoming global leaders in digital transformation and an example for governments and states. We are working further - summed up Minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

