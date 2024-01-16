Working for russian special services: university professor detained in Estonia

Estonian police have arrested Vyacheslav Morozov, a russian citizen and professor of political science at the University of Tartu. This was reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR, with reference to the Estonian Internal Security Service, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that the man was detained on January 3, but the media became aware of this only now.

The details of the case are not disclosed, but Morozov is suspected of intelligence activities directed against Estonia. The court remanded him in custody for two months, as the investigation believes that Morozov may evade prosecution or continue to commit crimes.

The prosecutor's office claims that Morozov had been conducting intelligence activities for several years. He traveled to russia to pass information to his handlers.

Addendum

The head of the Estonian security service, Margot Pallsson, said that Russia's interest in Estonia remains high. According to him, this case is in addition to more than a few dozen previous ones and illustrates the desire of Russian special services to penetrate various spheres of Estonian life, including the scientific one.

The publication also added that the University of Tartu has announced the termination of Morozov's employment, and information about him is not available on the university's website.

At the same time, it is known that Vyacheslav Morozov has been working as a professor of EU-Russia Studies since January 2023. Before that, from 2016 to 2023, he was a professor of international political theory. And until 2010, Morozov worked at the St. Petersburg State University of the russian federation.

Recall

According to the latest annual report of the Belgian State Security, intelligence officers from the russia and China are increasingly posing as journalists or NGO workers to gather information, and recruitment of unofficial agents is on the rise.