Working for russian special services: university professor detained in Estonia

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 16814 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 38419 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 30847 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 35203 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111705 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117038 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148885 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142722 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179156 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172791 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 67013 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 77729 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101764 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 67627 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 43419 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 38419 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111707 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241070 views
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 16822 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101764 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148885 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109472 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109298 views
Working for russian special services: university professor detained in Estonia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23250 views

Vyacheslav Morozov, a russian citizen and professor at the University of Tartu, was arrested by Estonian police on suspicion of intelligence activities against Estonia.

Estonian police have arrested Vyacheslav Morozov, a russian citizen and professor of political science at the University of Tartu. This was reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR, with reference to the Estonian Internal Security Service, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that the man was detained on January 3, but the media became aware of this  only now.

The details of the case are not disclosed, but Morozov is suspected of intelligence activities directed against Estonia. The court remanded him in custody for two months, as the investigation believes that Morozov may evade prosecution or continue to commit crimes.

Special services detain belarusian spy in Poland09.01.24, 12:18 • 27652 views

The prosecutor's office claims that Morozov had been conducting intelligence activities for several years. He traveled to russia to pass information to his handlers.

Addendum

The head of the Estonian security service, Margot Pallsson, said that Russia's interest in Estonia remains high. According to him, this case is in addition to more than a few dozen previous ones and illustrates the desire of Russian special services to penetrate various spheres of Estonian life, including the scientific one.

The publication also added that the University of Tartu has announced the termination of Morozov's employment, and information about him is not available on the university's website.

At the same time, it is known that Vyacheslav Morozov has been working as a professor of EU-Russia Studies since January 2023. Before that, from 2016 to 2023, he was a professor of international political theory. And until 2010, Morozov worked at the St. Petersburg State University of the russian federation.

Recall

According to the latest annual report of the Belgian State Security, intelligence officers from the russia and China are increasingly posing as journalists or NGO workers to gather information, and recruitment of unofficial agents is on the rise.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

