West Nile fever outbreak in Israel leads to hospitalization of 17 people with neurological symptoms

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced 21 cases of West Nile fever, of which 17 people were hospitalized with neurological symptoms. This is reported by the Jerusalem Post, reports UNN.

Details

In Israel, an outbreak of West Nile fever was recorded, which caused the hospitalization of 17 people with neurological symptoms. Two patients left last weekend, and three more are on artificial ventilation devices. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 21 people are currently infected with the virus.

The outbreak of the virus was the reason for the ministry to eliminate shortcomings in medical care. The updated guidelines include clearer protocols for medical teams to respond effectively to situations of this kind.

Professor Yasmin major of Wolfson Medical Center explained that West Nile fever is an ancient and well-known disease in the Middle East, transmitted through mosquito bites. The virus was first documented near the Nile in Uganda in the 1930s and became known by its name.