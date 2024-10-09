We must make sure that Russia does not have the strength to continue its aggression: Zelenskyy to participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit to make sure that Russia does not have the strength to continue its aggression. He said this during a speech at the summit in Croatia, UNN reports .

"If Russia achieves its goal of enslaving our country, then there is no doubt that regimes like the Moscow regime will emerge and the Moscow regime will try to further destabilize the Baltic region and the Balkans. We have to make sure that Russia does not have the strength to continue this aggression, so that it can no longer threaten other countries," Zelensky said.

He noted that everything should be done to reduce Russia's ability to destabilize Europe and the world.

Addendum

Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation.