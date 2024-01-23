We must be ready for war - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Norway

Norway has only a few years to create a defense that can better withstand aggressive Russia. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Eirik Kristoffersen, according to Daglabet, UNN reports.

Now there is a window that may last one, two, maybe three years when we need to invest even more in reliable protection Christoffersen says.

Last week, he attended a meeting of NATO defense chiefs in Brussels. The focus was on how the alliance and individual member states can best prepare for war.

Christoffersen points out, among other things, that Russia has been building up its military stockpile much faster than expected. Recently, Russia has shifted to a war economy, with weapons factories producing around the clock.

Russia has significantly increased production. They've also cooperated with countries like Iran and North Korea, which means that we may get a faster build-up of Russian defense than what we anticipated last year. So we have to use the time well now to strengthen our own defense Christoffersen says.

At the same time, the war in Ukraine is consuming much of what is available in Norway and the rest of Europe. It's a dilemma, Christoffersen admits.

But it is very important that we support Ukraine with what it needs as long as it takes. And it looks like this will continue for some time. This is a calculated risk. If there was a danger of a Norwegian attack right now, we could not give so many weapons says Christoffersen, who notes that the war in Ukraine is also absorbing Russia's military resources.

But when this war is over, no one knows what Putin's next move will be, he added.

