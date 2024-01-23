We must be ready for war - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Norway

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

We must be ready for war - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Norway

We must be ready for war - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Norway

Kyiv  •  UNN

Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Eirik Kristoffersen emphasized the urgent need to strengthen the country's defense against potential Russian aggression over the next few years. He named Russia's accelerating military build-up and transition to a military economy as the main reasons for concern.

Norway has only a few years to create a defense that can better withstand aggressive Russia. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Eirik Kristoffersen, according to Daglabet, UNN reports.

Details

Now there is a window that may last one, two, maybe three years when we need to invest even more in reliable protection

Christoffersen says.

Last week, he attended a meeting of NATO defense chiefs in Brussels. The focus was on how the alliance and individual member states can best prepare for war.

Christoffersen points out, among other things, that Russia has been building up its military stockpile much faster than expected. Recently, Russia has shifted to a war economy, with weapons factories producing around the clock.

Russia has significantly increased production. They've also cooperated with countries like Iran and North Korea, which means that we may get a faster build-up of Russian defense than what we anticipated last year. So we have to use the time well now to strengthen our own defense

Christoffersen says.

At the same time, the war in Ukraine is consuming much of what is available in Norway and the rest of Europe. It's a dilemma, Christoffersen admits.

But it is very important that we support Ukraine with what it needs as long as it takes. And it looks like this will continue for some time. This is a calculated risk. If there was a danger of a Norwegian attack right now, we could not give so many weapons

says Christoffersen, who notes that the war in Ukraine is also absorbing Russia's military resources.

But when this war is over, no one knows what Putin's next move will be, he added.

Norway approves direct arms sales to Ukraine01.01.24, 20:30 • 151923 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World

