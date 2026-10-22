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Warm weather with localized rain will persist in Ukraine - forecast for October 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

On October 22, warm, cloudy weather with sunny intervals will persist in Ukraine. Significant rain is expected in the west, with daytime temperatures reaching 20°C.

Warm weather with localized rain will persist in Ukraine - forecast for October 22

The weather in Ukraine on October 22 will be determined by a powerful anticyclone. Warm weather will persist, with rain in some areas brought by southerly flows of warm, humid air. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

On October 22, weather processes in Ukraine will still be determined by the high-pressure field of a powerful anticyclone from the northeast, whose center is very far from our territory—over the northern regions of the Urals. However, despite the absence of atmospheric fronts over Ukraine, due to persistent southerly flows of very warm, humid air from the Black Sea and Sea of Azov regions, light rain may occur in some places. Warm weather will persist

- forecasters reported.

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with clear spells.

Light rain, moderate during the day in the western regions, and heavy rain in Transcarpathia and the Precarpathian region; in the east and southeast, and at night and in the west of the country, no precipitation.

The wind will be southeasterly and easterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in places during the day in most western regions.

Temperatures will be 6–11°C above zero at night and 12–17°C during the day; in the south of the country, 9–14°C at night and 15–20°C during the day.

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Julia Shramko

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