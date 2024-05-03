USAID allocates more than $250 million to support Ukrainian farmers

The U.S. Agency for International Development has launched a new program, USAID Harvest, to support Ukrainian grain and oilseed producers to expand their exports. It is about more than $250 million to rebuild and expand the agricultural sector. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Today we presented a new USAID Harvest program aimed at investing in the future of Ukraine's agricultural sector, with more than $250 million to rebuild and expand the agricultural sector. In particular, support will be directed to small grain and oilseed producers to expand their export markets. I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank our American colleagues for their support, which we receive, without exaggeration, on a daily basis, - said Denys Bashlyk, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman emphasized that the Agency is changing its focus to the future needs of Ukrainian agriculture and will support the diversification of its exports and the production of higher value-added products.

Coleman added that the USAID Harvest program aims to boost agricultural exports by $1.5 billion and attract an additional $500 million in private investment.

Ukraine's agricultural exports are set to grow by 15% in 2024, with April already a record month for Ukrainian exports since Russia's full-scale invasion, generating revenues that will help Ukraine defend itself.