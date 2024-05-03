USAID allocates more than $250 million to support Ukrainian farmers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103764 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113139 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155748 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159168 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256230 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175233 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166222 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 36237 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 42161 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM • 48822 views

March 1, 08:57 PM • 48822 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM • 46515 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 46515 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM • 35011 views

12:27 AM • 35011 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256231 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229274 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229274 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 227193 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227193 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103765 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 75944 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75944 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 81992 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81992 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 114131 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114131 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114967 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114967 views
USAID allocates more than $250 million to support Ukrainian farmers

USAID allocates more than $250 million to support Ukrainian farmers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21892 views

USAID has committed more than $250 million to support Ukrainian grain and oilseed producers through the new USAID Harvest program, which aims to restore and expand the agricultural sector.

The U.S. Agency for International Development has launched a new program, USAID Harvest, to support Ukrainian grain and oilseed producers to expand their exports. It is about more than $250 million to rebuild and expand the agricultural sector. This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Today we presented a new USAID Harvest program aimed at investing in the future of Ukraine's agricultural sector, with more than $250 million to rebuild and expand the agricultural sector. In particular, support will be directed to small grain and oilseed producers to expand their export markets. I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank our American colleagues for their support, which we receive, without exaggeration, on a daily basis,

- said Denys Bashlyk, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Details

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman emphasized that the Agency is changing its focus to the future needs of Ukrainian agriculture and will support the diversification of its exports and the production of higher value-added products.

Coleman added that the USAID Harvest program aims to boost agricultural exports by $1.5 billion and attract an additional $500 million in private investment.

Recall

Ukraine's agricultural exports are set to grow by 15% in 2024, with April already a record month for Ukrainian exports since Russia's full-scale invasion, generating revenues that will help Ukraine defend itself.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
ukraineUkraine

