Up to 23°C and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast for today

Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on October 10, except for Crimea and Kherson region. Daytime temperatures are expected to be 18-23°, with gusts of wind in the west, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, only in Crimea and Kherson region there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms in some places during the day.

Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s, in most western regions during the day, in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Temperatures are 7-12° at night, up to 15° in the south, 4-9° in the eastern regions; 18-23° during the day, 12-17° in the Carpathians.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Southeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 7-12°, during the day 18-23°, in Kyiv at night 10-12°, during the day 20-22°.