Umerov tells Pentagon chief how Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down Russian A-50 over the Sea of Azov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This was reported in the telegram channel of the Ukrainian defense ministry, UNN reports.

Details

He informed his colleague about the skillful actions of the Ukrainian military that allowed them to shoot down a Russian A-50 aircraft over the Sea of Azov Rustem Umerov noted.

The interlocutors discussed the current situation on the frontline, strengthening fortifications, providing additional air defense equipment and ensuring the capabilities of the Air Force.

Preparing to repel new attacks summarized Defense Minister Umerov.

