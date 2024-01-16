Umerov tells Pentagon chief how Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down Russian A-50 over the Sea of Azov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov briefed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the successful shooting down of a Russian A-50 aircraft over the Sea of Azov by the Ukrainian military. They also discussed the upgrade of fortifications and air defense equipment.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This was reported in the telegram channel of the Ukrainian defense ministry, UNN reports.
Details
He informed his colleague about the skillful actions of the Ukrainian military that allowed them to shoot down a Russian A-50 aircraft over the Sea of Azov
The interlocutors discussed the current situation on the frontline, strengthening fortifications, providing additional air defense equipment and ensuring the capabilities of the Air Force.
Preparing to repel new attacks
