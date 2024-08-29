“Ukrenergo and Kyiv Digital launched a service to inform about the state of the power system

A new service has appeared in the Kyiv Digital app that allows you to learn about the situation in the power system and possible power outages. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

NPC Ukrenergo and the Kyiv Digital service have created opportunities for residents of the capital to quickly learn about the situation in the power system and possible power outages - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Everyone who has installed this application can now receive notifications about the current electricity situation, planned schedule changes or emergency outages. The information will come from the Ukrenergo control center.

To view information about the state of the power system, click on the new service icon on the home screen. After entering the section, the user will see the current state of the power system, and in the evening - the forecast for tomorrow. The schedule of outages at a specific address can still be found in the DTEK.Svitlo section of the app.

The visualization of notifications is also worth paying attention to. Now, in the Kyiv Digital app, users will be informed about the state of the power system by the Graphic cat, known to the subscribers of Ukrenergo's pages. If it is green, everything is fine in the power system and there are no outages. If it is yellow, there is not enough electricity and there is a possibility of blackouts. And if it is red, then blackouts are already being applied.

Ukrenergo said that they are also working on an application where residents of all regions of Ukraine will be able to get information about the state of the power system, the likelihood of blackouts and plan rational electricity consumption during the day. It is already possible to receive such information from the Dispatch Center for all consumers in each region in our telegram bot "Ukrenergo Dispatcher".

You can join HEREor by searching @UkrEnergo_ConsumersInfo_Bot