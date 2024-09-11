Ukrainian forces repel 93 occupants' attacks in one day

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200576 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154730 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153457 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143202 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199429 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112449 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188042 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105108 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 76595 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 47796 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 58130 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 87144 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 65382 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199429 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202810 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18980 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150394 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149603 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153656 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144567 views
Ukrainian forces repel 93 occupants' attacks in one day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20222 views

Ukraine's defense forces repelled numerous attacks by Russian troops in various directions. There were 93 recorded combat engagements, and the enemy launched missile and air strikes, but Ukrainian defenders are successfully holding the line.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to steadfastly defend our country, repelling numerous attacks by the occupiers. Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have been registered, 23 of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched five missile strikes, 49 air strikes using 59 guided aerial bombs, 625 strikes by kamikaze drones and fired 3,671 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements using various types of weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants launched three attacks near Hatyshche, Lypky and Tykhy. The defense forces repelled two attacks, the third is ongoing. The enemy lost 108 occupants in killed and wounded, destroyed two armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems and other equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks near Lozova, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. Three battles are still ongoing, the situation is under control.

On the Liman direction, the enemy tried ten times to break through the defense in the direction of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and other settlements. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all attacks.

One enemy attack was successfully repelled in the Seversky sector near Vyymka.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers, supported by airpower, tried to break into Ukraine's defense five times near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Dachne, but all attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovske sector, our troops repelled 30 enemy offensive and assault operations. The enemy lost 276 men, two tanks, two artillery systems, armored vehicles and other equipment were destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector, 22 combat engagements were registered, eight of them were ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance near Kostiantynivka, Ukrayinske and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivske sector, the enemy made eight attacks in the direction of Vuhledar, all of which were repelled.

Two enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka were repelled in the Orikhivske direction.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian troops successfully stopped four attacks by Russian invaders. No positions or territories were lost.

The soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi, who are confidently holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, are especially noted.

Don't forget to support our army through proven donation channels.

General Staff: 131 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors11.09.24, 09:00 • 25889 views

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising