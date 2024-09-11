Ukrainian forces repel 93 occupants' attacks in one day

Ukraine's defense forces continue to steadfastly defend our country, repelling numerous attacks by the occupiers. Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have been registered, 23 of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched five missile strikes, 49 air strikes using 59 guided aerial bombs, 625 strikes by kamikaze drones and fired 3,671 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements using various types of weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants launched three attacks near Hatyshche, Lypky and Tykhy. The defense forces repelled two attacks, the third is ongoing. The enemy lost 108 occupants in killed and wounded, destroyed two armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems and other equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 16 enemy attacks near Lozova, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. Three battles are still ongoing, the situation is under control.

On the Liman direction, the enemy tried ten times to break through the defense in the direction of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and other settlements. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all attacks.

One enemy attack was successfully repelled in the Seversky sector near Vyymka.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers, supported by airpower, tried to break into Ukraine's defense five times near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Dachne, but all attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovske sector, our troops repelled 30 enemy offensive and assault operations. The enemy lost 276 men, two tanks, two artillery systems, armored vehicles and other equipment were destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector, 22 combat engagements were registered, eight of them were ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance near Kostiantynivka, Ukrayinske and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivske sector, the enemy made eight attacks in the direction of Vuhledar, all of which were repelled.

Two enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka were repelled in the Orikhivske direction.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, Ukrainian troops successfully stopped four attacks by Russian invaders. No positions or territories were lost.

The soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi, who are confidently holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, are especially noted.

